Three Austrian beer barons guilty of insider dealing

VIENNA, March 23 (Reuters) - Austrian prosecutors scored a rare victory in an insider trading case on Friday when a court convicted three brewing executives for stocking up on shares before an acquisition by Dutch group Heineken in 2003.

The court found eight other defendants not guilty for lack of sufficient evidence. Prosecutors and defence attorneys lodged appeals in the long-running case, the FMA markets watchdog said.

Austria has to date secured only one legally binding conviction for insider dealing and the person got a suspended sentence.

An appeals court in January upheld the acquittal of former OMV chief executive Wolfgang Ruttenstorfer on insider trading charges in a case that put Austria’s reputation as a financial centre in the spotlight.

The latest insider case centred on share purchases by what the Austria media have termed “beer barons” before Heineken bought the BBAG group for 1.9 billion euros ($2.5 billion) in cash and assumed debt. The defendants denied any wrongdoing.

An FMA spokesman said Nikolaus Kretz was fined 54,000 euros and told to repay 85,000 euros illegal profit. Wilhelm Mathes was fined 36,000 euros and ordered to repay 114,000 euros, while Christian Atzwanger was penalised 18,000 euros and ordered to return a 65,000 euro gain.