Vienna Stock Exchange confirms talks with Warsaw

VIENNA, April 12 (Reuters) - The CEE Stock Exchange Group that includes the Vienna Stock Exchange is holding talks with its Warsaw counterpart about strengthening cooperation, it said in a statement on Friday.

“At this stage all strategic options and cooperation routes are being reviewed,” it said.

A source had told Reuters that the two bourses had discussed a merger or other forms of cooperation to create a regional hub for share trading in central and eastern Europe. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Michael Shields)