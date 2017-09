VIENNA, Jan 22 (Reuters) - A local court has upheld the city of Vienna’s selection of Canadian manufacturer Bombardier to supply as many as 156 trams in a deal worth 562 million euros ($645 million), the city’s transport authority said on Thursday.

Germany’s Siemens had challenged the decision.

Bombardier is to build the streetcars at a plant in the Austrian capital and start deliveries in 2018. ($1 = 0.8709 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by David Holmes)