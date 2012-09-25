UPDATE 1-Austrian US dollar bond expected this week - sources

(Adds background, context)

By John Geddie

LONDON, Sept 25 (IFR) - The Republic of Austria, rated Aaa/AA+/AAA, is planning to issue a U.S. dollar denominated bond this week, bank sources in discussion with the issuer said.

The putative deal would be the sovereign’s first dollar issuance in over a year.

Austria’s last dollar bond outing came in June 2011, when it priced a USD1bn 1.75% June 2016 bond at MS+1bp via BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and HSBC.

That issue remains the longest-dated bond on its curve and was bid at 30bp over mid-swaps, according to Tradeweb data at 08.50GMT on Tuesday.

Austria’s Debt Management Office could not be immediately reached for comment.

Bank sources expect the sovereign to issue in the five-year maturity, which has proved successful in recent deals for European government agencies, such as KBN of Norway and BNG of the Netherlands, and the supranational borrower, the European Investment Bank which has already received USD2bn of orders on a five-year dollar benchmark bond launched on Monday morning.

Last Friday, Moody’s affirmed Austria’s Aaa government bond rating with a negative outlook.

Austria is 80% through an EUR27-30bn funding programme, according to its investor publication last updated in September 2012. (Reporting By John Geddie; Editing by Natalie Harrison)