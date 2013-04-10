Austria markets new 10-yr bond, explores 20-yr possibilities

LONDON, April 10 (IFR) - The Republic of Austria, rated Aaa/AA+/AAA/AAA, has begun marketing its forthcoming 10-year bond sale at mid-swaps plus ‘high single digits’, said a lead manager on Wednesday morning.

Barclays, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, Morgan Stanley and Raiffeisen Bank International expect to open books on the new October 2022 benchmark later on Wednesday.

In addition, lead managers have also been asked to explore the possibility of an additional 20-year syndicated bond sale, maturing in May 2034, said market sources on Wednesday. (Reporting by John Geddie; editing by Alex Chambers)