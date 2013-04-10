FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Austria markets new 10-yr bond, explores 20-yr possibilities
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 10, 2013 / 8:11 AM / in 4 years

Austria markets new 10-yr bond, explores 20-yr possibilities

John Geddie

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 10 (IFR) - The Republic of Austria, rated Aaa/AA+/AAA/AAA, has begun marketing its forthcoming 10-year bond sale at mid-swaps plus ‘high single digits’, said a lead manager on Wednesday morning.

Barclays, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, Morgan Stanley and Raiffeisen Bank International expect to open books on the new October 2022 benchmark later on Wednesday.

In addition, lead managers have also been asked to explore the possibility of an additional 20-year syndicated bond sale, maturing in May 2034, said market sources on Wednesday. (Reporting by John Geddie; editing by Alex Chambers)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.