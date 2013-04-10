FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Austria opens books on dual-tranche 10yr/20yr bond sale
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 10, 2013 / 9:47 AM / 4 years ago

Austria opens books on dual-tranche 10yr/20yr bond sale

John Geddie

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 10 (IFR) - The Republic of Austria is taking orders on a dual-tranche bond sale, consisting of a 10-year and a 20-year bond, said market sources on Wednesday.

The eurozone sovereign, rated Aaa/AA+/AAA/AAA, has set price guidance on the new October 2023 bond at mid-swaps plus 8/9bp, and on the May 2034 bond at mid-swaps plus 18/19bp.

Lead managers marketed the new 10-year bond to investors on Wednesday morning at initial price thoughts of mid-swaps plus high single digits, and first floated the idea of an accompanying 20-year deal.

Barclays, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, Morgan Stanley and Raiffeisen Bank International will price the bonds later on Wednesday. (Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Julian Baker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.