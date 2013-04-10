Austria opens books on dual-tranche 10yr/20yr bond sale

LONDON, April 10 (IFR) - The Republic of Austria is taking orders on a dual-tranche bond sale, consisting of a 10-year and a 20-year bond, said market sources on Wednesday.

The eurozone sovereign, rated Aaa/AA+/AAA/AAA, has set price guidance on the new October 2023 bond at mid-swaps plus 8/9bp, and on the May 2034 bond at mid-swaps plus 18/19bp.

Lead managers marketed the new 10-year bond to investors on Wednesday morning at initial price thoughts of mid-swaps plus high single digits, and first floated the idea of an accompanying 20-year deal.

Barclays, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, Morgan Stanley and Raiffeisen Bank International will price the bonds later on Wednesday. (Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Julian Baker)