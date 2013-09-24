FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Austria sets price guidance on new five-year euro bond
September 24, 2013

Austria sets price guidance on new five-year euro bond

John Geddie

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 24 (IFR) - The Republic of Austria, rated Aaa/AA+/AAA/AAA, has opened order books on its new five-year euro benchmark bond with price guidance at mid-swaps minus 10bp area, a bank managing the deal said on Tuesday.

Austria mandated Barclays, Deutsche Bank, Erste and SG CIB to manage the sale of the new bond, maturing October 2018, earlier on Tuesday, and is expected to price the deal later in the day.

The RAGB auction date scheduled for October 1 will not be used, said the lead. (Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Julian Baker)

