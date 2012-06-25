FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Austria mandates banks for new euro benchmark
#Credit Markets
June 25, 2012 / 2:31 PM / in 5 years

Austria mandates banks for new euro benchmark

John Geddie

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 25 (IFR) - The Republic of Austria, rated Aaa/AA+/AAA, has mandated Barclays, Commerzbank, Erste Bank, Goldman Sachs and Societe Generale for a new euro benchmark bond.

Austria last came to the syndicated euro market at the end of January when it raised EUR5bn through a dual-tranche issue.

The fundraising comprised a EUR3bn long 10-year tranche, due November 22 2022, and a EUR2bn 50-year portion, due January 23 2062. Austria has between EUR20bn-EUR24bn to raise in 2012.

Reporting by John Geddie; editing by Helene Durand

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

