Books on Austria's dual-tranche bond over EUR5bn - lead
June 26, 2012 / 11:27 AM / 5 years ago

Books on Austria's dual-tranche bond over EUR5bn - lead

John Geddie

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 26 (IFR) - Order books for the Republic of Austria’s (Aaa/AA+/AAA) dual-tranche issue are in excess of EUR5bn, according to the latest update from the lead managers.

The seven-year deal has attracted more orders than the longer 30-year bond, one of the lead banks said.

Guidance remains unchanged at mid-swaps plus 45bp area on the seven-year and plus 100bp area on the 30-year bond.

Barclays, Commerzbank, Erste, Goldman Sachs and Societe Generale took indications of interest earlier on Tuesday morning with initial price thoughts of mid-swaps plus high 30s and plus 100bp area respectively.

Books will close at 1130GMT and the trade will price later today. (Reporting By John Geddie; Editing by Helene Durand and Julian Baker)

