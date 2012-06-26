FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Austria's dual-tranche bond attracts EUR6bn of orders - leads
Sections
Featured
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 26, 2012 / 1:16 PM / in 5 years

Austria's dual-tranche bond attracts EUR6bn of orders - leads

John Geddie

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 26 (IFR) - The Republic of Austria (Aaa/AA+/AAA) has set final terms on its dual-tranche euro benchmark after books closed in excess of EUR6bn, one of the banks managing the trade said.

The size of the seven-year bond has been fixed at EUR3bn and pricing will be at 42bp over mid-swaps, the tight end of 45bp area guidance but after initial thoughts of the high 30s over.

The 30-year issue size has been fixed at EUR2bn and pricing will be at 100bp over mid-swaps, in line with guidance and initial indications.

The deal will price later this afternoon via Barclays, Commerzbank, Erste, Goldman Sachs and Societe Generale. (Reporting By John Geddie; Editing by Julian Baker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.