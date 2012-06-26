FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Austria raises EUR5bn through dual-tranche sale
Sections
Featured
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 26, 2012 / 4:11 PM / 5 years ago

Austria raises EUR5bn through dual-tranche sale

Helene Durand

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 26 (IFR) - The Republic of Austria, rated Aaa/AA+/AAA, has priced a EUR5bn dual-tranche issue, its first foray in the euro syndicated bond market since January.

The sovereign raised EUR3bn through a seven-year tranche that priced at 42bp over mid-swaps, the tight end of guidance. This equated to 111.1bp over the January 2019 German Bund.

It also priced a EUR2bn June 2044 note at 100bp over mid-swaps, in line with guidance. This equated to 97.3bp over the July 2044 Bund.

Barclays, Commerzbank, Erste, Goldman Sachs and Societe Generale led the transaction. (Reporting by Helene Durand)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.