Republic of Austria sets official guidance on two-part euro bond
May 28, 2014 / 8:46 AM / 3 years ago

Republic of Austria sets official guidance on two-part euro bond

Sarka Halas

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 28 (IFR) - The Republic of Austria has set official guidance on its two-part euro syndicated bond, according to one of the lead managers.

Price guidance on the RegS/144a October 2024 euro benchmark has been set in the area of 13bp over mid-swaps, in line with initial price thoughts of low to mid-teens over mid-swaps announced earlier Wednesday.

Price guidance on the rare RegS June 2020 floating rate note have been set at 2bp area below six-month Euribor, tighter that initial price thoughts of flat to 1bp below Euribor.

Indications of interest on the 10-year bond are in excess of 3bn, including primary dealer orders while books on the FRN are in excess of 2bn.

Barclays, Commerzbank, Goldman Sachs, HSBC and UniCredit are the lead managers, which is launched under Austria’s EMTN programme.

The sovereign is rated Aaa/AA+/AAA/AAA. (Reporting by Sarka Halas, Editing by Helene Durand)

