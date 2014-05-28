Austria launches euro two-part bond

LONDON, May 28 (IFR) - The Republic of Austria has launched its two-part euro bond, according to a lead manager.
The sovereign will price a Reg S/144a 4bn October 2024 fixed rate benchmark at 11bp over mid-swaps, tighter than guidance of 13bp area and initial price thoughts of low to mid teens announced earlier on Wednesday.
It will price a Reg S 2bn June 2020 floating rate note at 4bp below six-month Euribor, tighter than guidance of minus 2bp area and initial price thoughts of flat to minus 1bp.
Books on the 10-year are around 7bn, including primary dealer orders, while demand for the floater is around 3bn.
Barclays, Commerzbank, Goldman Sachs, HSBC and UniCredit are lead managing the trade. (Reporting by Sarka Halas, Editing by Helene Durand)