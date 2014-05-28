FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Austria launches euro two-part bond
May 28, 2014 / 1:26 PM / 3 years ago

Austria launches euro two-part bond

Sarka Halas

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 28 (IFR) - The Republic of Austria has launched its two-part euro bond, according to a lead manager.

The sovereign will price a Reg S/144a 4bn October 2024 fixed rate benchmark at 11bp over mid-swaps, tighter than guidance of 13bp area and initial price thoughts of low to mid teens announced earlier on Wednesday.

It will price a Reg S 2bn June 2020 floating rate note at 4bp below six-month Euribor, tighter than guidance of minus 2bp area and initial price thoughts of flat to minus 1bp.

Books on the 10-year are around 7bn, including primary dealer orders, while demand for the floater is around 3bn.

Barclays, Commerzbank, Goldman Sachs, HSBC and UniCredit are lead managing the trade. (Reporting by Sarka Halas, Editing by Helene Durand)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
