FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Austrian 2013 state deficit to miss target-paper
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 15, 2012 / 4:36 PM / 5 years ago

Austrian 2013 state deficit to miss target-paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Austria’s 2013 state budget deficit is projected to narrow to 2.3 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), missing the original target of 2.1 percent, the newspaper Der Standard reported, citing a draft budget to be unveiled on Tuesday.

It said more than 1 billion euros ($1.29 billion) in extra aid earmarked for ailing nationalised banks Hypo Group Alpe Adria and KA Finanz was partly responsible for the miss, as were reduced economic growth forecasts for the economy.

The state deficit was originally supposed to come in at 3.0 percent of GDP in 2012 but could slip to 3.1 percent or higher, it said. The report could not be confirmed immediately.

$1 = 0.7730 euros Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Ron Askew

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.