Austrian 2013 state deficit to miss target-paper

VIENNA, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Austria’s 2013 state budget deficit is projected to narrow to 2.3 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), missing the original target of 2.1 percent, the newspaper Der Standard reported, citing a draft budget to be unveiled on Tuesday.

It said more than 1 billion euros ($1.29 billion) in extra aid earmarked for ailing nationalised banks Hypo Group Alpe Adria and KA Finanz was partly responsible for the miss, as were reduced economic growth forecasts for the economy.

The state deficit was originally supposed to come in at 3.0 percent of GDP in 2012 but could slip to 3.1 percent or higher, it said. The report could not be confirmed immediately.