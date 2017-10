LONDON, May 15 (Reuters) - A German refinery run by Austrian energy group OMV is operating normally again after a power outage caused a brief disruption that lasted a few days, a spokesman said on Tuesday.

The Burgahusen refinery, a 72,000 barrel per day (bpd) plant, resumed operating at full capacity again on Monday, he said. (Reporting by Jessica Donati; editing by James Jukwey)