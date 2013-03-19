FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Austria's CA Immo begins partial Tower 185 sale
March 19, 2013 / 4:46 PM / in 5 years

Austria's CA Immo begins partial Tower 185 sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, March 19 (Reuters) - Austrian property group CA Immo said on Tuesday it had begun the partial sale of its Tower 185 office high-rise in Frankfurt, with binding offers expected in the second quarter.

CA Immo said it planned property sales of about 250 million euros ($324 million) this year, and that it would use most of the funds released for debt reduction, with about 200 million euros earmarked for investment in current development projects.

In 2012, rental income rose 6 percent to 281 million euros while net income after minorities fell to 54 million from 63 million, broadly in line with expectations. CA Immo proposed a steady dividend of 0.38 euros per share. ($1 = 0.7717 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan)

