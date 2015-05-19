FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Austrian finmin says agrees 350 mln eur of emergency funding for Carinthia
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 19, 2015 / 9:02 AM / 2 years ago

Austrian finmin says agrees 350 mln eur of emergency funding for Carinthia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, May 19 (Reuters) - Austria’s government agreed 350 million euros ($392 million) of emergency funding for Carinthia to make sure the southern province can keep paying public sector wages, the finance minister said on Tuesday.

Carinthia has said it would run out of money in June unless the federal government threw it a financial lifeline. “The agreement is done. I ...expect today the green light from Carinthia,” Hans Joerg Schelling told reporters.

Carinthia is guarantor for more than 10 billion euros of debt held by Heta Asset Resolution, the ‘bad bank’ that is winding down the now-defunct Hypo Alpe Adria bank. Schelling said the issue of possible buybacks of Hypo bonds is not currently under consideration as a way of relieving Carinthia’s debt guarantee burden.

$1 = 0.8935 euros Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.