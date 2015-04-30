FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Austria's Schelling rules out insolvency for Carinthia
#Financials
April 30, 2015 / 9:26 PM / 2 years ago

Austria's Schelling rules out insolvency for Carinthia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, April 30 (Reuters) - Austrian Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling said the cash-strapped province of Carinthia will not go bust.

“No one wants Carinthia to go bust. It is the worst of all solutions, and I rule out from my perspective that it comes to an insolvency,” he told Austrian broadcaster ORF on Thursday.

Carinthia, home province of lender Hypo Alpe Adria, has been hit hard by the bank’s failure.

It is pressing to regain access to borrowing through the federal treasury to avoid running out of cash, and is trying to get Vienna to share the load of more than 10 billion euros (US$11.2 billion) in Hypo debt guarantees it granted.

Schelling has offered to help but only if Carinthia adopts financial reforms.

Pressed on whether he could exclude the possibility 100 percent, he said: “For me, I rule this out 100 percent.” ($1 = 0.8910 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields)

