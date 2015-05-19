Carinthia says agreed with Austrian govt on loan terms

VIENNA, May 19 (Reuters) - The Austrian province of Carinthia has agreed with the federal government terms of a loan that the state needed to avoid running out of cash, it said on Tuesday, confirming remarks from Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling.

Governor Peter Kaiser and finance director Gaby Schaunig said in a statement on the province’s website that the accord paved the way for a 343 million euro ($382 million) loan arranged via the federal treasury. The provincial government and assembly still needed to give formal approval.

“In long, difficult negotiations we have been able in the end to reach a compromise that demands much from Carinthia but gives Carinthia and its people breathing room,” they said in the joint statement. ($1 = 0.8986 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Angelika Gruber)