FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Carinthia says agreed with Austrian govt on loan terms
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 19, 2015 / 3:11 PM / 2 years ago

Carinthia says agreed with Austrian govt on loan terms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, May 19 (Reuters) - The Austrian province of Carinthia has agreed with the federal government terms of a loan that the state needed to avoid running out of cash, it said on Tuesday, confirming remarks from Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling.

Governor Peter Kaiser and finance director Gaby Schaunig said in a statement on the province’s website that the accord paved the way for a 343 million euro ($382 million) loan arranged via the federal treasury. The provincial government and assembly still needed to give formal approval.

“In long, difficult negotiations we have been able in the end to reach a compromise that demands much from Carinthia but gives Carinthia and its people breathing room,” they said in the joint statement. ($1 = 0.8986 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Angelika Gruber)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.