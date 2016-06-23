Austrian chancellor says need fair competition for steel exports

BERLIN, June 23 (Reuters) - Austrian Chancellor Christian Kern said he had agreed in talks with Germany's Angela Merkel on Thursday that a level playing field was needed for steel exports and that the two had discussed ways of tackling 'dumping' from China.

"We discussed how to deal with steel exports given dumping conditions from China and agreed it is an important question for us," Kern told reporters at a news conference with Merkel.

He added that it was an important question for Austria which wants to build on its status as a country with a particularly high quota of industry exports within Europe.

"We discussed what possibilities there are for us to take action ... We want quick solutions," he added.