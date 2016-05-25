Vienna Philharmonic offers French musical mix at summer concert

VIENNA, May 25 (Reuters) - Music by French composers such as Georges Bizet, Hector Berlioz and Maurice Ravel will be performed at Thursday’s open-air concert in the landscaped gardens of Schoenbrunn Palace, where the Vienna Philharmonic orchestra puts on a show each year.

The Summer Night Concert at the UNESCO World Heritage site, the summer residence of Habsburg emperors, is free and can attract more than 100,000 people when the weather is good, organisers say.