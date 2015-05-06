FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Several badly hurt in Austrian train crash - police
May 6, 2015 / 10:06 AM / 2 years ago

Several badly hurt in Austrian train crash - police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, May 6 (Reuters) - Several people were seriously injured in a collision between two passenger trains near the southeastern Austrian city of Graz on Wednesday morning, police said.

Broadcaster ORF cited emergency services saying a train driver was trapped in the wreckage and nine people were hurt.

A spokeswoman for train operator Steiermaerkische Landesbahnen said it was not immediately clear what caused the crash in a remote area. (Reporting by Michael Shields and Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

