VIENNA Austria is pursuing plans to give police
access to messaging services such as WhatsApp or Skype in
an attempt to "close the gap" on criminals who are no longer
communicating via the telephone.
"Our investigators say that potentially criminal content has
not been passed on for a long time solely via traditional ways
of communication," a spokesman for the Justice Ministry said.
Messaging services such as WhatsApp and Telegram secure
private messages with end-to-end encryption, which means that
messages can only be seen by the sender and the recipient.
Austria sent the draft law detailing the proposals to
political, technical, civil rights and legal experts on Monday.
Vienna is seeking access to real-time conversation data in
cases where a court has granted permission and which might be
connected to terrorism or crimes that are punished by at least
five years in prison, the spokesman added.
Austrian courts have already sentenced several people to
jail for links to terrorist organisations after verdicts which
have been supported by data acquired from seized devices.
The new law would give police wider, remote access. But it
would not grant blanket access to hard drives, the spokesman
added. The bill still needs to go to parliament after a deadline
for the submission of expert opinions on Aug. 21.
Austria's government and police have said the law would
provide the necessary legal basis for authorities to seek a
technical solution for circumventing encrypted communication
remotely and in real time.
But tech experts say that weakening encryption by creating
back doors for governments will leave phones, computers and
other devices far more vulnerable.
The justice ministry spokesman said Austria's bill followed
in the footsteps of other European countries such as Spain,
France, Italy and Poland.
In Germany, police and intelligence services technically
have the right to install malware on suspect phones, but this is
highly controversial and it is unclear how widely used it is.
And the Dutch Senate is voting on a new digital security law
on Tuesday that includes provisions to allow intelligence
services to target criminal suspects with malware.
Meanwhile, Britain's Intelligence Act, which is still being
implemented, explicitly gives power to police and intelligence
services for the mass interception of communications.
But the United States Senate failed last year to require
firms like Apple to help law enforcement crack
encrypted data.
In Mexico the government targeted opposition officials with
software designed to fight criminals, a report by the University
of Toronto said last month.
