FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Austrian retailer Dayli closes, 2,000 jobs go
Sections
Featured
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bankruptcy News
August 12, 2013 / 2:20 PM / 4 years ago

Austrian retailer Dayli closes, 2,000 jobs go

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

VIENNA, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Drug store chain Dayli will close with the loss of 2,000 more jobs after no investor put up cash to prevent Austria’s biggest retail collapse in two decades, its court-appointed administrator said on Monday.

“Investors claimed up to the end they wanted to cover the running losses but the money did not come,” administrator Rudolf Mitterlehner said in a statement, adding creditors and a bankruptcy court had agreed to pull the plug.

The decision closes the last 522 Dayli stores and a warehouse. Outlets in Luxembourg and Belgium remain open for now, as does central management in the off chance that investors may want to buy assets out of bankruptcy proceedings.

Around 40 percent of Dayli’s shops closed last month to save money while the company hunted for an investor.

Dayli’s closure poses a fresh test of whether a strong safety net that helps Austria enjoy the European Union’s lowest jobless rate can handle a wave of corporate failures.

Maintaining its strong track record in tackling unemployment is a top priority for the government.

Investor Rudolf Haberleitner launched Dayli a year ago from the Austrian remnants of Germany’s failed Schlecker group, but had to throw in the towel and sold his stake to another investor just before the administrator took over. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by David Cowell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.