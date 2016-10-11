FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
All Heta costs covered by 2016 financing forecast, Austria says
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 11, 2016 / 10:16 AM / a year ago

All Heta costs covered by 2016 financing forecast, Austria says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Oct 11 (Reuters) - All 9.3 billion euros ($10.42 billion) in potential costs linked to the buyback of Heta Asset Resolution's bonds by the province of Carinthia are covered by a new borrowing forecast for 2016, Austria's Federal Financing Agency said on Tuesday.

The agency said Austria would borrow roughly 3 billion euros more this year than originally planned, an increase that is aimed at lending the province of Carinthia the money to buy bonds of "bad bank" Heta.

Had it not been for the Heta buyback, Austria would have lowered its borrowing forecast for the year to 24 billion to 27 billion euros for the year because of a large number of put options that were not exercised, the head of the agency, Markus Stix, said in a telephone interview. ($1 = 0.8928 euros) (Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Shadia Nasralla)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.