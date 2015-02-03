FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deloitte complains about Vienna office raids over Alpine collapse
February 3, 2015 / 7:06 PM / 3 years ago

Deloitte complains about Vienna office raids over Alpine collapse

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

VIENNA, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Deloitte’s Austrian arm has made a formal complaint about raids on its Vienna offices last month by authorities in connection with the collapse of construction company Alpine in 2013, one of its partners said.

Alpine, which was Austria’s second-biggest construction firm at that time, filed for insolvency with liabilities of up to 2.6 billion euros ($3 billion).

The raids were linked to Austrian prosecutors’ investigation of suspected falsification of Alpine’s balance sheets and fraud, Harald Breit, a partner at Deloitte in Vienna, said.

Breit called the allegations absurd and said that Deloitte had always worked according to the rule book. Deloitte would use all available legal tools to defend itself, Breit said.

The raids targeted Deloitte’s documentation of Alpine’s balance sheets between 2009 and 2011, the APA news agency reported, citing Austrian police documents.

Austrian white-collar crime prosecutors are investigating 25 people and four organisations on suspicion of falsification of balance sheets, embezzlement and fraud hurting creditors in Alpine’s case, a spokesman for the prosecutors said, declining to name the people or the organisations. ($1 = 0.8731 euros) (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla. Editing by Alex Smith and Jane Merriman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
