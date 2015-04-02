FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Austria probes Deutsche Bank role in Volksbanken debt sale
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 2, 2015 / 4:17 PM / 2 years ago

Austria probes Deutsche Bank role in Volksbanken debt sale

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

VIENNA, April 2 (Reuters) - Austrian prosecutors said they were investigating whether Deutsche Bank violated prospectus and notification rules when selling special debt of Volksbanken AG to a pair of local investors.

Confirming a report by Format magazine, a spokesman for prosecutors’ white-collar crime unit in Vienna said on Thursday they were following up on a complaint referred to them by the Financial Market Authority (FMA) watchdog.

“The case is pending with us,” the spokesman said without giving more details. The FMA declined comment.

In Frankfurt, Deutsche Bank said it was working to help clarify the matter. “We consider the accusations unfounded,” a spokesman said.

The magazine report said the investors, a married couple, had gone to the FMA after losing money on the investment.

One person familiar with the matter said the issue centred on how much information the couple was supposed to get about the debt, which was issued in Luxembourg.

The FMA refers cases to prosecutors if there is a potential crime which in this case could carry a jail term of up to three years. (Reporting by Michael Shields in Vienna and Jonathan Gould in Frankfurt)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.