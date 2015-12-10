Austrian central bank cuts inflation forecasts

VIENNA, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The Austrian National Bank (OeNB) on Wednesday cut inflation forecasts for next year and 2017 but kept its predictions for economic growth unchanged, saying it expected a tax overhaul and spending on refugees to support the economy.

The forecast appeared to confirm low inflation has become increasingly persistent, a matter that prompted the European Central Bank to ease policy further last week, though the OeNB said it would soon rise to more than 1 percent in Austria.

The central bank trimmed its forecast for the rise in the harmonised index of consumer prices to 0.8 percent this year from a previous forecast in June of 0.9 percent. For next year, it cut its forecast to 1.3 percent from 1.8 percent.

It reduced its inflation forecast for 2017 to 1.7 percent from June’s 2.0 percent.

“The value-added tax increase in the context of the tax reform will reduce the overall inflation rate by 0.2 percentage points in 2016 and 2017,” the OeNB said, referring to an overhaul aimed at reducing income tax for most Austrians.

The central bank’s forecasts for gross domestic product (GDP) growth were, however, unchanged at 0.7 percent for this year, 1.9 percent next year and 1.8 percent in 2017.

The OeNB cited spending on asylum seekers and refugees, the introduction of the tax reform, and a programme of public spending on residential construction as factors that would support economic growth next year.

“Austria’s economy will grow as strongly in 2016 and 2017 as those of the euro area,” OeNB Governor Ewald Nowotny said in a statement.

The OeNB trimmed its forecast for the budget deficit for this year to 1.6 percent of GDP from its previous prediction of 1.8 percent. It also forecast the 2015 debt-to-GDP ratio would be 84.9 percent against a previous forecast of 85.7 percent. (Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Louise Ireland)