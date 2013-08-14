Austrian Q2 GDP rose 0.2 percent in Q2 -WIFO flash

VIENNA, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Austria’s economy grew 0.2 percent in the second quarter of 2013 as exports rose although domestic consumption stagnated, the WIFO research institute said on Wednesday, in line with estimates in a Reuters poll.

WIFO’s flash estimate for gross domestic product showed exports rose 0.3 percent, compared with a 0.4 percent increase in the first quarter. Imports fell 0.1 percent, after a fall of 0.4 percent in the first three months.

Compared with the second quarter of 2012, GDP rose 0.3 percent in real terms, compared with a contraction of 0.5 percent year-on-year in the first quarter.

WIFO is one of Austria’s main research bodies and compiles official economic statistics for the state.