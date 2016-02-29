FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Austrian Q4 GDP growth confirmed at 0.3 pct Q/Q - WIFO
February 29, 2016 / 8:01 AM / 2 years ago

Austrian Q4 GDP growth confirmed at 0.3 pct Q/Q - WIFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Austria’s gross domestic product grew 0.3 percent in the fourth quarter compared with the previous three-month period, research institute WIFO said on Monday, confirming its flash estimate.

GDP had also grown 0.3 percent in the previous two quarters.

WIFO, which compiles economic data for the Austrian government, said public spending for migrants supported consumption.

Compared with the same year-ago period, GDP increased 1.1 percent in the fourth quarter in real terms, WIFO said. The third quarter’s annual rate was at 1.0 percent.

Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

