Austria on track to hit budget targets for 2014, 2015 -FinMin

VIENNA, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Austria can probably meet its 2015 budget target if the economy does not slow more than currently expected, new Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling was quoted as saying on Wednesday.

The government has projected that the budget deficit under the EU’s Maastricht criteria will rise to 2.7 percent of GDP this year due to the costs of winding down nationalised lender Hypo Alpe Adria, then narrow to 1.4 percent in 2015.

“The 2014 budget will hold” and the 2015 budget will “probably hold”, the Austria Press Agency quoted Schelling as saying.

“The clouding over of the economy to the extent that is now forecast would be manageable,” he said.

Schelling, who took office this week after his predecessor quit in a row over tax reform, said on Tuesday that he saw lots of work to do on the spending side to keep Austria on its defined path to eliminate its structural budget deficit by 2016.

The central bank last week cut its forecast for 2014 GDP growth to 0.9 percent from 1.6 percent, citing lower-than-expected investment, weak domestic demand and subdued exports amid a downturn in key trading partner Germany. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Susan Fenton)