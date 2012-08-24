Austria's economy gets lift from tourism, lending

VIENNA, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Austria has had its best early summer tourism season since 1995 and bank lending to companies continued to grow in the second quarter, data showed on Friday, lending a few bright spots to an otherwise gloomy euro zone economic landscape.

Overnight stays in the May-July quarter, the first half of the summer season, rose 2.5 percent from a year earlier to 31.2 million as a rise in foreign tourism that makes up two-thirds of the sector offset a dip in domestic demand, the Statistics Office said.

Overnight stays in the first seven months of 2012 rose to a record 82.2 million.

Tourism directly accounts for more than 5 percent of Austrian economic output and 7 percent of jobs.

A separate report from the central bank showed lending to business customers rose 2.8 percent in the second quarter from a year earlier, in contrast to a 0.6 percent fall in the wider euro zone given the sovereign debt crisis in some member countries.

Bank lending to companies in Austria has been recovering steadily since hitting a nadir of -1.5 percent in December 2009.

Lending to households rose 0.4 percent in the second quarter.

Growth in Austria’s export-dependent economy slowed to 0.2 percent in the second quarter on both an annual and a quarterly basis, according to the WIFO research institute’s flash estimate.

Economists forecast the Austrian economy will expand by around 0.8 percent this year. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Susan Fenton)