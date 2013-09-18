FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Parliamentary election to test if Austria "going to the dogs"
Sections
Featured
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Entertainment
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 18, 2013 / 9:58 AM / 4 years ago

Parliamentary election to test if Austria "going to the dogs"

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

By Michael Shields
    VIENNA, Sept 18 (Reuters) - A business leader's offhand
pre-election comment that Austria is "going to the dogs" has
galvanised a debate about whether the nation's enviable
prosperity will wither away.
    The remark by Chamber of Commerce head Christoph Leitl held
up a mirror to a comfortable and slightly coddled country that
sailed through five years of economic crisis with little of the
misery that euro zone peers like Greece or Cyprus endured.
    With the centrist, pro-Europe coalition parties counting on
low unemployment and gathering economic momentum to return them
to power in a Sept. 29 parliamentary election, their reluctance
to do little more than preserve the status quo has raised fears
that they will jeopardise future economic growth.
    The coalition of Social Democrats (SPO) and the conservative
People's Party (OVP) has tweaked policy rather than press
austerity, eager not to stall the export-driven economy in a
push for fiscal rectitude.
    Polls show the two are set to keep a combined majority
despite challenges from right-wing eurosceptics and Greens. 
    But critics say the lack of appetite for change will over
time jeopardise the standard of living that most of Austria's
8.4 million residents enjoy in a society that a United Nations
study this month called the eighth-happiest in the world.
 
    In his new book "The End of Comfort", former SPO finance
minister and industrialist Hannes Androsch bemoans slipping
competitiveness and urges reforms in education and pensions,
reducing bureaucracy and tightening public finances.
    If not, "then we will fall back further and this is highly
dangerous. This has to be avoided." He said the two big parties
lacked resolve to push through structural change that would
upset some of their supporters.
    Whether the two parties, the tax-and-spend Social Democrats
and their more free-market OVP coalition partners, could agree
on change is another matter.
    
    LIFE IS GOOD
    Life in Austria is mostly good. The jobless rate is the
European Union's lowest at 4.8 percent, crime is low, pensions
are generous and healthcare is practically free for most. 
    Shattered by World War Two and occupied for the decade that
followed, neutral Austria has made huge strides since. 
    Over the past four decades its output per capita rose more
quickly than other small European countries and Germany at just
over 2 percent a year to one of the highest levels in the
Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development.
    Wage constraints in a country with strong ties between
employers and labour has boosted productivity and anchored a
manufacturing sector that employs nearly 15 percent of workers,
higher than most small economies in Europe, the OECD says.
    "Austria is one of the star countries among OECD members,"
said Monika Queisser, the organisation's head of social policy.
    But prosperity comes at a high price that the country may
have trouble affording as the population ages.
    Despite efforts to rein in early retirment, less than a
fifth of people aged 60-64 work. Nearly 14 percent of gross
domestic product (GDP) goes to state pensions. 
    A quarter of GDP is redistributed as subsidies, keeping
income inequality low but leading OVP Finance Minister Maria
Fekter to declare Austria to be "European subsidy champion".
    Government revenue accounts for nearly half of GDP, well
above the OECD average of 36.6 percent, but no tax relief is in
sight given the big hits taxpayers face for bailed-out banks
like nationalised Hypo Alpe Adria. 
    SPO Chancellor Werner Faymann has called for a new wealth
tax on millionaires and wants to extend indefinitely a levy on
big banks' assets that has lenders up in arms.
    A sheltered services sector makes Austrians pay more than
their neighbours for many goods. Two out of three women work,
but a lack of day care means nearly half work part-time. 
    Austria's famed apprenticeship schemes and job training help
get young people into the labour force and keep them there, but
standardised tests show the average 15-year-old's score in
reading, maths and science is below the OECD average.
    Austria has slid to 23rd place on the IMD business school's
world competitiveness ranking - down 12 places in five years -
and is 16th on the World Economic Forum's global ratings.
    But labour leaders scoff.
    "Competitveness rankings are more hidden lobbying by
managers than objective indicators. Austria's position is much
better than some single rating would have us believe," said
Werner Muhm, head of the Chamber of Labour.
    Still, universities are underfunded and have high drop-out
rates, data show. Fewer than a fifth of Austrians get a college
education versus 31 percent on average in the OECD.
    Austria lacks entrepreneurial spirit. Venture capital
investment is .008 percent of GDP, a third of the EU average.
    "In Austria if you light a candle, nine others come to put
it out. In the United States nine others come to light their own
candles as well," Telekom Austria boss Hannnes Ametsreiter said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.