FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Austrian political establishment on ropes after rightist surge
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
'Trumpflation' is back
Markets
'Trumpflation' is back
Crypto-currencies can't salvage hedge-fund junkies
Breakingviews
Crypto-currencies can't salvage hedge-fund junkies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 30, 2013 / 12:12 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Austrian political establishment on ropes after rightist surge

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

* Social Democrats want to extend coalition, conservatives
wary
    * Opposed to euro zone bailouts, far right waits in wings
    * Business leaders say reforms in tax, bureaucracy overdue

 (Recasts with fresh quotes)
    By Michael Shields
    VIENNA, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Austria's pro-Europe political
establishment may struggle to form a new coalition after
slumping to a wafer-thin majority in elections, leaving the far
right breathing down its neck over unaddressed threats to the
nation's prosperity.
    With the anti-immigrant, anti-EU Freedom Party waiting in
the wings, Chancellor Werner Faymann's Social Democrats want
another coalition with the conservative People's Party. The two
have dominated Austrian politics since World War Two.
    But despite their relief at escaping the fate of European
Union counterparts who have been thrown out over painful
austerity measures in the past few years, a renewed centrist
coalition in Vienna is no done deal. 
    Peoples Party (OVP) leader Michael Spindelegger is wary
about signing up for five more years with the Social Democrats
(SPO) given ideological differences and waning popularity that
has saddled both parties with their worst results since 1945.  
    "It won't work to continue the grand coalition as before
with the same agenda and all the standstill and paralysis ...
that we are always accused of," he told Austria's ORF radio,
leaving the door open for a centre-right coalition.
    Analysts think Spindelegger is probably bluffing about
casting his lot with the Freedom Party (FPO) and car parts
magnate Frank Stronach's new party, both of which want to break
up the euro and end taxpayer bailouts of euro zone weaklings.
    FPO leader Heinz-Christian Strache has said he would join a
government only if Austria commits to a referendum on exiting
the European Stability Mechanism, the 700 billion euro ($948
billion) bailout fund for ailing euro zone countries. 
    But with the two big parties split over taxes and education
- divisions pounded home to voters during weeks of campaigning
that culminated in Sunday's parliamentary election - it will be
no easy task to knit together a progressive coalition accord.
    In evidence of increasing grassroots disgruntlement with the
mainstream, the SPO and OVP both shed more than 2 percentage
points to 27.1 and 23.8 percent respectively while the FPO
leaped by almost 4 points to 21.4 percent.
    Populists hostile to the euro or immigration have ridden a
wave of resentment over austerity, recession and unemployment to
make inroads from Austria to the Netherlands, Italy, France,
Finland and Greece since the EU financial crisis began in 2008.
 
    HEAD BASHING
    OVP parliamentary leader Karl-Heinz Kopf told ORF he would
prefer a two-party coalition with the SPO but added: 
    "Will we be able to live out a style of jointly presenting
compromise and solutions, or will we go on as before so that in
five years we get our heads bashed in? Then I'd rather drop it
and look for someone else."
    Business leaders said it was time to finally stop all the
partisan squabbling and get down to serious reform of the tax
regime, reduce a bloated bureaucracy and fix a fragmented
education system in the Alpine republic that yields results
inferior to those of other affluent countries.
    "I hope that both parties are able to take criticism better
than of late and realise that this outcome really is one that
neither the SPO nor the OVP can be proud of," Erste Group Bank
 Chief Executive Andreas Treichl told ORF radio.
    He urged them to decide within three months to slash the
initial income tax rate of 36.5 percent for people who make more
than 11,000 euros ($14,900) a year, and to sharply boost the 50
percent rate for income above 60,000 euros.
    "For the Austrian economy this is really important and that
is the priority topic," he said.
    Stefan Bruckbauer, chief economist at Bank Austria, said the
country had weathered the global financial crisis relatively
well so it was understandable the coalition partners retained a
majority of 99 seats in the 183-seat lower house.
    But disenchantment with the government's slowness to tackle
problems that menace Austria's prosperity is also boosting
opposition parties like the Greens and liberal Neos, he added.
    "This government does not show the will to address the big
problems of the future: education, bureaucracy and pensions," he
said, singling out the state's oversized share of the economy. 
    Government revenue accounts for nearly half of GDP, well
above the average of 36.6 percent in the Organisation for
Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). 
    But no tax relief is in sight given the big hits that
taxpayers face for bailed-out banks like nationalised Hypo Alpe
Adria, which is complicating efforts to balance the
budget by 2016. 
    "This won't lead to a mega-disaster, but it is something
that needs to be solved now," said Bruckbauer.
($1 = 0.7385 euros)

 (Additional reporting by Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich and
Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.