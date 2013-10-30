FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Erste Bank confirms outlook, sees CEE improvement
October 30, 2013

Erste Bank confirms outlook, sees CEE improvement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Erste Group Bank confirmed its full-year outlook for lower profit and risk provisions on Wednesday, saying it still expected central and eastern European economies to improve.

The bank, a leading lender in the region, reported a 3 percent increase in third-quarter net profit after minorities to 129 million euros ($178 million), missing the average estimate of 148 million euros in a Reuters poll.

Risk provisions were flat at 428 million euros, and Erste reiterated it expected these to fall by 10-15 percent over the full year, mainly due to an improvement in Romania. ($1 = 0.7262 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by David Cowell)

