Erste CEO says could see pain ease in Hungary

VIENNA, July 30 (Reuters) - Hungary’s government looks to be easing the pressure it has put on banks through taxation and other measures in aid of supporting economic growth, the chief executive of Austria’s Erste Group Bank said on Tuesday.

Erste is one of the biggest foreign banking investors in Hungary, where it has been hit by high taxes aimed at making big business pay more towards public budget consolidation and a programme of subsidies for foreign currency loans.

“There could be a bit of a reduction of our pain in Hungary,” Chief Executive Andreas Treichl told investors on a call after the bank reported second-quarter results.

“There seems to be more awareness now that the government actually needs the banks to fuel economic growth, and I‘m absolutely convinced that the Hungarian government wants to see economic growth.”

Investors had again been unnerved by signs this month the government was planning another set of measures to help ordinary Hungarians with expensive foreign currency mortgages - liable to hurt the banks.

But Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday he would not “wreck the financial system” with any new measures.

“The present consideration is limited to home owner loans,” he said. “It appears for the moment that the government is willing to discuss that issue with the banks and to find a common solution.” (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; editing by Patrick Graham)