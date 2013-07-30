FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Erste does not expect profit in Hungary next year
#Credit Markets
July 30, 2013 / 10:02 AM / in 4 years

Erste does not expect profit in Hungary next year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, July 30 (Reuters) - Austria’s Erste Group Bank does not expect to make a profit in Hungary next year despite what it sees as a more conciliatory tone from the government there, it said on Tuesday.

Bank taxes and compulsory subsidies of foreign-exchange loans introduced by Hungary since 2010 have cost leading lenders in the country, including Erste Bank, billions of euros, and the government is now considering new mortgage-relief measures.

“I don’t believe we will have a positive result in Hungary next year,” Erste Chief Executive Andreas Treichl told a news conference. “If it would happen, I would be surprised and happy but currently that’s not in our planning.” (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; editing by Patrick Graham)

