Erste confirms outlook, misses pretax estimates
July 30, 2013 / 5:57 AM / 4 years ago

Erste confirms outlook, misses pretax estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, July 30 (Reuters) - Austria’s Erste Group Bank missed analysts’ estimates with a steep drop in second-quarter pretax profit but stuck to its forecast and said it expected a slight improvement in the economies of central and eastern Europe in the second half.

Pretax profit fell to 68 million euros ($90 million) from 241 million euros a year earlier, when it had benefited from one-off gains, missing the average estimate of 80 million euros in a Reuters poll.

Erste, one of the leading banks in central and eastern Europe, raised its risk provisions by 7 percent to 430 million euros, less than had been expected. ($1 = 0.7545 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan, Editing by Jonathan Gould)

