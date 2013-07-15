FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Austria expects EU decision on Hypo bank in autumn -paper
July 15, 2013 / 7:07 AM / in 4 years

Austria expects EU decision on Hypo bank in autumn -paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, July 15 (Reuters) - Austria expects the European Commission to rule on its restructuring plan for nationalised bank Hypo Alpe Adria in the autumn, its finance minister told a newspaper.

“It has been signaled to us that Hypo will be among the autumn decisions of the Commission,” Maria Fekter said in an interview with Austria’s WirtschaftsBlatt published on Monday.

Austria nationalised Hypo in 2009 after the bank overstretched itself in southeastern Europe, and has pumped more than 2 billion euros ($2.61 billion) into the bank.

The European Commission, which has to approve the state aid, has criticised Austria for the pace of its restructuring of Hypo. The bank’s supervisory board chief and chief executive both resigned in the last two months. ($1 = 0.7661 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Louise Heavens; Editing by Louise Heavens)

