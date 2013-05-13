FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Austrian bourse launches new "Global Players" index
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 13, 2013 / 9:47 AM / in 4 years

Austrian bourse launches new "Global Players" index

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

VIENNA, May 13 (Reuters) - A new Austrian share index made its debut on Monday, focusing on the country’s export-oriented companies to the exclusion of the central and eastern European banking groups that dominate the Vienna bourse.

The ATX Global Players index, with a market capitalisation of 7.5 billion euros ($9.7 billion), comprises all the stocks listed in the Vienna Stock Exchange’s main market segment that make at least 20 percent of their sales outside Europe.

Austria has long felt that investors still see its bourse as a proxy investment in the central and eastern Europe (CEE) region, especially through its banking groups.

The new index includes steelmaker Voestalpine, engineering group Andritz, oilfield equipment maker Schoeller-Bleckmann, fibres maker Lenzing and fireproof materials maker RHI.

Trading volumes on the Vienna exchange’s top ATX index , almost half of which is made up of former state monopolies and another quarter by the financial sector, have dropped to about a fifth of their 2007 levels.

The bourse last month began talking to the Warsaw Stock Exchange, which has usurped its former position in the region, about cooperation or a possible merger. ($1 = 0.7709 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.