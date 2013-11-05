FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Prosecutors drop advertising probe into Austrian chancellor
November 5, 2013 / 3:41 PM / 4 years ago

Prosecutors drop advertising probe into Austrian chancellor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Austrian authorities have dropped an investigation into Chancellor Werner Faymann over his role in advertising campaigns by state agencies that he had supervised as infrastructure minister, Vienna prosecutors said on Tuesday.

Prosecutors had been looking into whether Faymann and a top aide, Josef Ostermayer, had swayed the OeBB state railways and Asfinag motorway agency to place ads promoting him in papers during his tenure as minister before he became chancellor.

Both Social Democrats had repeatedly denied any wrongdoing in the case, which the opposition Freedom Party had asked prosecutors to investigate. (Reporting by Michael Shields)

