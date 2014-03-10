FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bondholders can't share Hypo costs-Austrian finmin
March 10, 2014 / 8:47 AM / 4 years ago

Bondholders can't share Hypo costs-Austrian finmin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, March 10 (Reuters) - Experts advising the Austrian government have found that it is not possible to get bondholders of Hypo Alpe Adria to share the costs of winding down the nationalised Austrian lender, Finance Minister Michael Spindelegger said on Monday.

He told reporters Vienna would quickly start talks with former Hypo owner BayernLB on burden sharing and that he aimed to have clarity on how to proceed by the end of this month.

Reporting by Angelika Gruber, Editing by Michael Shields

