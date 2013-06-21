Bank Austria open to "creative" bad bank plan - CEO

VIENNA, June 21 (Reuters) - Bank Austria could support “creative” solutions to help ailing banks like nationalised lender Hypo Alpe Adria, Chief Executive Willibald Cernko told a newspaper, suggesting Austria use its bank levy to finance new wind-up funds.

His comments to Kurier on Friday seem to mesh with Finance Minister Maria Fekter’s call for innovative ways to clean up Hypo Alpe Adria rather than set up a state-run “bad bank” to absorb toxic assets.

“I decidedly rule out direct participation in a bad bank, but let me float some ideas: Imagine dedicating the bank levy to finance a fund - let’s call it Alpha Resolution Fund - that takes care only of this bad bank. And a Beta Resolution Fund would be available for possible future problems,” he said.

Details needed to be worked out but it was worth discussing, he said. “But it has to be a creative way that is acceptable for our shareholders and markets.”

He said Fekter had not discussed the issue with him personally, “but this would not be the worst of all ideas”.

Austria’s special tax on bank assets now flows into general state coffers.

With elections looming in September, Fekter has resisted mounting pressure to set up a state-owned bad bank for Hypo, which the chairman of the agency overseeing aid to the banking sector has estimated could boost the ratio of state debt to GDP by up to 5 percentage points.

Austria in 2009 took over the bank that was pushed to the brink of insolvency by a decade of overly ambitious lending and expansion into the Balkans. The European Commission is pushing for Hypo to sell its operating unit by the end of the year.

Reuters reported last month that Vienna may adopt Ireland’s bad bank model that brings in private investors as majority owners, thus keeping its debts off state books. But the banking sector has shown scant appetite for taking part. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Mark Potter)