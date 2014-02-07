FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Austrian bad bank KA Finanz gets more aid-paper
Sections
Featured
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
U.S.
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
Travelers swamp Puerto Rico's main airport; dam on verge of collapse
Puerto Rico
Travelers swamp Puerto Rico's main airport; dam on verge of collapse
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 7, 2014 / 7:47 AM / 4 years ago

Austrian bad bank KA Finanz gets more aid-paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Austria’s state-owned KA Finanz , the “bad bank” split off from nationalised lender Kommunalkredit, got 150 million euros ($204 million) more aid at the end of last year to help cover the costs of winding down assets, a newspaper reported on Friday.

Citing unidentified “owner” sources, Der Standard said the extra help amounted to around a net 75 million euros when considering an accompanying reduction in state guarantees and other support.

The finance ministry declined comment on the report, which said the latest aid tranche brought to 2.85 billion euros the amount of overall state support taxpayers have provided KA Finanz.

The government that took office in December has earmarked 5.8 billion euros in aid through 2018 to help ailing banks, primarily nationalised lender Hypo Alpe Adria.

$1 = 0.7353 euros Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by David Holmes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.