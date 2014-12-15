FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Austria committed to structural balanced budget -FinMin in magazine
December 15, 2014

Austria committed to structural balanced budget -FinMin in magazine

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

VIENNA, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Austria remains committed to balancing its structural budget by 2016, even though it also plans to cut income tax rates in an effort to boost purchasing power, Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling said in a magazine interview.

“We will have a problem in the 2016 budget that is yet to be drawn up because we have to help finance tax reform. But we assume that a significant part of the funds from tax reform will promote growth and thus there is a certain self-financing power,” he told Trend in an interview published on Monday.

Asked if that meant Austria could deviate from plans to eliminate its structural deficit by 2016, he said: “No. For this I would need a green light from Ecofin or from (heads of EU governments) or from the European Commission. I am not going to risk penalty payments.”

The structural deficit excludes one-off spending and the effects of a business cycle. Essentially, a structural deficit means government spending that exceeds revenue is built in.

Austria’s governing coalition partners have rolled out vastly different proposals on how to fund the tax cuts, heralding months of touchy negotiations.

Austria had originally projected an unchanged 1.0 percent structural deficit in 2015, but under pressure from the European Commission told Brussels in October it would trim another 0.3 points in 2015 before balancing the budget a year later.

Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Larry King

