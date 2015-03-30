FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank woes boosted 2014 Austrian budget deficit
March 30, 2015 / 11:06 AM / 2 years ago

Bank woes boosted 2014 Austrian budget deficit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, March 30 (Reuters) - Spending on nationalised bank Hypo Alpe Adria and its successor “bad bank” Heta Asset Resolution boosted Austria’s public-sector budget deficit last year, initial data compiled by the country’s Statistics Office showed.

The overall budget shortfall widened to 7.9 billion euros ($8.57 billion), or 2.4 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), from 4.1 billion euros representing 1.3 percent of GDP in 2013, it said on Monday.

“This increase is exclusively due to special effects caused by Hypo Alpe Adria/HETA. Without these special effects, the public deficit would have stood at 1.0 percent of GDP,” it said.

Public debt increased to 278.1 billion euros, or 84.5 percent of GDP, from 261.0 billion, or 80.9 percent, in 2013. ($1 = 0.9223 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Toby Chopra)

