Austria can still hit 2012 deficit target - Fekter
August 30, 2012 / 5:26 AM / 5 years ago

Austria can still hit 2012 deficit target - Fekter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Additional state aid to ailing banks has left Austria behind in its efforts to have a 3 percent state budget deficit this year, Finance Minister Maria Fekter said on Thursday, but she said it was “very realistic” it would finish the year at that level.

“Because of these (aid) costs we are not yet on plan at the moment but we are trying hard to compensate for this, for example with lower interest rates, and I hope the economy doesn’t collapse and then tax revenue can support the result so that we finish with 3 percent of GDP,” she said in an Austrian radio interview.

Asked how realistic the goal was, she said, “It is very realistic at the moment.” (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

