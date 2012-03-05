FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Austria eyes extra 900 mln eur in tax payments
March 5, 2012 / 1:40 PM / 6 years ago

Austria eyes extra 900 mln eur in tax payments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, March 5 (Reuters) - Austria expects to gain 900 million euros ($1.19 billion) in revenue this year by letting people pay advance tax at reduced rates on pensions that will then be partially freed from income tax once the people retire, the finance ministry said.

The revenue will help cover the costs of rescuing struggling lender Oesterreichische Volksbanken, which the government had said would cost it more than 1 billion euros in writedowns, fresh equity and guarantees.

The government also intends to raise by raise by a quarter until 2017 the special levy on banks it imposed last year.

$1 = 0.7573 euros Reporting by Michael Shields

