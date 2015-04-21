FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Austria had structurally balanced budget in 2014 - finmin
Sections
Featured
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
World
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
Future of Money
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
China takes aim at high-end solar market
Energy & Environment
China takes aim at high-end solar market
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 21, 2015 / 9:02 AM / 2 years ago

Austria had structurally balanced budget in 2014 - finmin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, April 21 (Reuters) - Austria eliminated its structural budget deficit in 2014, Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling said on Tuesday, adding the goal now was to balance the budget as well under the EU’s Maastricht criteria.

“The good news is that against all expectations we will present a structural zero deficit for 2014 when the accounts are closed,” he told reporters ahead of a cabinet meeting to approve the country’s mid-term financial plan. “I am not satisfied with a structural zero deficit in the years ahead. We have to create a real balanced budget and not a structural one,” he added.

The structural budget strips out one-off items and business cycle fluctuations. Under EU rules, a structural deficit of under 0.5 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) counts as balanced. Austria ran a headline 2014 public-sector budget deficit equivalent to 2.4 percent of GDP under the EU’s Maastricht criteria. (Reporting By Michael Shields; Editing by Shadia Nasralla)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.