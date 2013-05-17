Salzburg hopes to escape losses in financial scandal

VIENNA, May 17 (Reuters) - Austria’s Salzburg province held out hope on Friday it can unwind without losses a complex web of highly speculative trades its former budget director wove before she was sacked last year.

Salzburg has accused Monika Rathgeber of covertly borrowing 1.8 billion euros ($2.3 billion) over a decade to run a shadow financial portfolio of exotic investments and currency trades.

Rathgeber has denied any wrongdoing and insisted her superiors knew of the transactions she carried out to bolster Salzburg’s finances. Prosecutors are investigating her for possible breach of trust and abuse of office.

The scandal triggered early elections in Salzburg this month, which brought down the provincial government led by Social Democrats, exposed lax supervision of opaque provincial finances and prompted a national drive to rein in the regions.

The province brought in experts including veteran Vienna banker Willi Hemetsberger and PricewaterhouseCoopers to help sort out the mess, and on Friday said it had sold off around two-thirds of the speculative debt package.

“From today’s perspective, it seems realistic that the province can unwind the speculative portfolio without financial losses,” outgoing Governor Gabi Burgstaller said in a statement.

Initial concerns that the portfolio faced a 340 million euro book loss have not been borne out. The latest snapshot showed the province’s financial portfolio had a 97 million euro surplus at mid-May thanks to market developments and asset sales.